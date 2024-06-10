Washago man charged after crashing into tree in Tiny Township

Police charged a driver with being impaired after a single-vehicle collision in Tiny Township over the weekend.

Provincial police say the Washago man demolished his Jeep after crashing it into a tree on Awenda Park Road Saturday afternoon.

The 39-year-old driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police charged him with impaired operation and handed him a 90-day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment for seven days.

He was later released from police custody with a future court date.

Police encourage the public to report suspected impaired drivers, whether on the road, trails or water, by calling 911.