    • Washago man charged after crashing into tree in Tiny Township

    (Source: AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Police charged a driver with being impaired after a single-vehicle collision in Tiny Township over the weekend.

    Provincial police say the Washago man demolished his Jeep after crashing it into a tree on Awenda Park Road Saturday afternoon.

    The 39-year-old driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

    Police charged him with impaired operation and handed him a 90-day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment for seven days.

    He was later released from police custody with a future court date.

    Police encourage the public to report suspected impaired drivers, whether on the road, trails or water, by calling 911.

