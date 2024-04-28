Wasaga River Dragons hold first-ever prospects camp

The long list of firsts continues for the Wasaga River Dragons, as they wrapped up their first ever prospects camp Sunday morning at the Wasaga Stars Arena.

Eighteen forwards, 12 defencemen, and six goaltenders were invited to compete on Wasaga Beach's new Junior-A team, as it counts down to its inaugural season in the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) this fall.

"There is a lot of challenges because we have to build it from the ground up," said Brandon Billie, the River Dragons general manager. "It's a new challenge for me and it's something I'm excited about."

Many of the 16-to-21-year-olds in camp were Wasaga Beach locals competing for a chance to be part of their new hometown team.

"It's pretty cool to have a new Junior-A team coming to town here," said Ethan McCallum, a forward prospect. "I'm excited about it."

McCallum and fellow Wasaga Beach native Cole Rumbolt were teammates this past season with the Penetang Kings in Ontario's Provincial Junior Hockey League. Both 18-year-old forwards are hoping to make the jump to Junior-A, and are looking forward to seeing the impact the River Dragons will have on the local community.

"We had a good amount of fans for just minor hockey," said Rumbolt. "If we have a big arena like this and a Junior-A team, we should get a lot of fans here."

Also in camp, Barrie's Kaden Laverdiere, a Junior-A veteran who totaled 65 points in 38 GMHL games last year.

"For the younger guys it's a great opportunity for them," said the 20-year-old centre. "It's good to be a leader out here."

However, Billie estimates that less than half of the 36 players in this weekend's prospects camp will make it to through training camp and on to the inaugural roster, which means spots will be difficult to earn."

"Just work hard, battle on pucks fast," said 16-year-old forward prospect and Wasaga Beach native Evan Hinks. "Get lots of shots on net, score hit, anything!"

The River Dragons are still looking for their first head coach in franchise history. They will announce that hire before training camp begins in September.

The franchise is also reaching out to the community for sponsorship and to find billet homes for players.

Those who wish to help out can find more information on the team website.