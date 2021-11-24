Wasaga Beach staff, including mayor and firefighters, test positive for COVID-19

Residents attend a special council meeting at the Wasaga Beach, Ont. council chambers on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Rob Cooper/CTV Barrie) Residents attend a special council meeting at the Wasaga Beach, Ont. council chambers on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Rob Cooper/CTV Barrie)

Barrie Top Stories