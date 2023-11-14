BARRIE
Barrie

    • Wasaga Beach redevelopment plans back at square one as developer collaborates with residents

    Plans for the future of Wasaga Beach are being formulated as collaborative ideas were drafted during a public meeting Tuesday where residents and business owners shared their visions for Beach Area One, the town's most tourist-friendly location.

    "This is an important step, which we believe will catalyze further reinvestment in Wasaga Beach and help all of our community grow and reinvent themselves," said the Town's CAO, Andrew McNeil.

    In August, councillors confirmed that FRAM Building Group would be awarded the project to redevelop the town's commercial area.

    In turn, the developer sought opinions from those who live and work in the waterfront community.

    "We brought it all the way back to almost square one, starting with the document that the Town prepared in 2017 and getting input on what should be on Beach One," said Frank Ginnone, FRAM Building Group president.

    Jennie Elmslie was one of a dozen business owners at the public meeting, calling it a unique opportunity.

    "The fact the town is engaging with the public to come out and be a part of this is amazing. Why wouldn't you want to be a part of it? It's a part of our future," she said.

    "They are forward-thinking and asking the residents questions, 'What is missing?' and 'What can we add to the community to make it better?" said Wasaga Beach property owner Lisa Carboni.

    The developer plans to take input from the public meeting to the drawing board, where it will begin drafting plans for the potential future project, hoping to release more information in the coming months.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across

    A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.

    Vatican confirms ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons

    The Vatican has confirmed a ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons, a centuries-old secretive society that the Catholic Church has long viewed with hostility and has an estimated global membership of up to six million.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    • Fatal apartment fire in Sarnia

      Crews were called to the scene at 125 Euphemia St. for the blaze on the third floor. Witnesses told CTV News firefighters could be seen trying to revive the person in front of the building.

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News