BARRIE, ONT. -- Wasaga Beach will welcome more visitors to its beachfront after the decision was made to open the residents-only pod to the general public.

The town recently opened the four pods to mixed reviews.

Visitors voiced frustration, while residents seemed pleased with the arrangement.

"They are cramming everybody in one section. It's pretty ridiculous," said one visitor.

"We love it. We gotta get everybody out there to come back out to the beach and start using the area given to us," said Wasaga Beach resident Jim Coleman.

Three of the four pods along the sandy portion of Beach Drive were designated for non-residents. The four pods have a total capacity of 738 people, with the resident's pod being the largest.

The pods were opened nearly two weeks ago, and CAO George Vadeboncoeur said the town's COVID Command Team found residents weren't filling their pod, resulting in the decision to split the residents-only pod to allow more out-of-towners.

Residents will get two-thirds of the pod, while the remainder will be open to visitors.

The town created the four sections using fencing along the municipally-owned 800 metres of the sandy beach after mobs of beachgoers swarmed the beachfront during the pandemic.

Beach ambassadors monitor entry to each pod and go over health regulations with everyone who enters.

Sports activities, barbeques and pets are not allowed in the pods.