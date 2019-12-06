BARRIE -- Wasaga Beach opened a walk-in clinic providing support and help to those dealing with addiction.

The town's Rapid Access Addiction Medicine clinic (RAAM) is the fourth of its kind to open in the last 16 months across Simcoe County.

More than 1,000 people have already utilized the addiction clinics in Barrie, Midland and Orillia that offer support without the hassle of wait times.

The key to the clinic's appeal is its accessibility. There is no doctor's referral required. The message is simple, if you think you need help, it's here and it's free.

So far, the clinics have seen people between the ages of 26 and 35. Many of those are dealing with addiction to opioids and alcohol - but it's also a place for people with mental health issues.

The clinics are operated as part of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's mental health division. They are funded by the province through the local health integrated network.