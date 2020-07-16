BARRIE, ONT. -- The town of Wasaga Beach is looking to 'level the playing field' for its beachfront businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Many businesses along the main beachfront are ineligible to apply for Ontario's rent-relief programs because the properties are municipally-owned.

"They should not be penalized in terms of access to relief because the town owns their buildings," Mayor Nina Bifolchi said.

The mayor plans to write a letter to both the federal and provincial governments asking for changes to the program.

Meanwhile, the town's council agreed to waive the one per cent annual event fee that is typically applied to beachfront tenants since there won't be any events happening this summer.

Council also approved a temporary exemption to the sign bylaw so beachfront businesses could advertise on the fencing surrounding the new pods along Beach Drive.

The mayor said the move would further help to support local businesses.