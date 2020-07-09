WASAGA BEACH, ONT. -- The town of Wasaga Beach is sending a clear message that it's taking control of the overcrowding issue by fencing a section of the municipal property along the waterfront.

No trespassing signs were the finishing touch on a snow fence the stretches across the heart of the commercial area of Beach Drive.

As of today, the municipally-owned land is closed.

Town council decided to barricade the portion of Beach Drive over safety concerns after mobs of people gathered on Canada Day.

"People know what the rules are, and yet they clearly ignored them all for the sake of a day at the beach. I was appalled by what I witnessed, and we are taking steps today to control what we can," the mayor said.

Mayor Nina Bifolchi said council would be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the next steps.

"With hopes, we could possibly open up Beach Drive to limited numbers during certain hours of the day," she said.

While the town puts safety first, the closure is hitting business owners who were already struggling to pay rent.

They don't qualify for federal assistance because the properties are municipally-owned.

The mayor said staff are working on a report for council on COVID-19 impacts to businesses and possible assistance.

"We are looking at ways that we can get people back into that area to support local business," Bifolchi said. "To help support our entire business sector, we have launched our Support Local campaign, and I once again encourage residents to buy local as much as they can," Bifolchi said.

Those who arrived at the beach today crowded onto the provincial property, which remains open across the length of Wasaga Beach.

"It's kind of compressing all of the people together more than it is separating them," said Charlie Eckersley, who was visiting the beach. "We all to work together and stop this virus, but also we have to come out and enjoy ourselves. They are trying their best, but this plan doesn't seem to be working."

The mayor said the closure would remain in place until at least sometime next week.

Bifolchi added that it's now up to the province to enforce physical distancing in the provincial park, saying the government has mismanaged Wasaga Beach Provincial Park during the reopening.