Wasaga Beach casino prepares to open

The doors to Wasaga Beach's casino will officially open on Wednesday afternoon.

After years of planning and construction, the 25,000-square-foot Playtime Casino will open its doors to guests this week.

"The new casino represents a significant investment in the future of Wasaga Beach, creating 140 new jobs, operating a year-round entertainment attraction for both visitors and local residents of the Wasaga Beach community," said Grant Darling, the Senior Vice President of Operations for Gateway Casinos Ontario. ​

On Monday, CTV News toured the $34.4 million dollar casino and spoke to employees who are finishing their training.

After retiring from a trades career, Carl Styan was hired as a slot technician two months ago.

"The last four years driving by this facility and watching it grow and build [I thought] it might be an opportunity for me to come and get a job on the technical side," said Styan.

Styan isn't the only new casino employee utilizing decades of experience.

Kris Couture retired after years in customer service last year and wanted to continue working.

The Wasaga Beach resident decided to apply for the casino as a guest service representative to be a part of the new team.

"People always asked before I retired, what are you going to do? I'm going to work at the casino," said Couture.

The casino offers 250 slots, electronic table games, and a restaurant and bar. The casino will officially open its doors to the public on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.