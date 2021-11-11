War veterans attend a special Remembrance Day ceremony in Barrie

BARRIE, ONT. -

A special Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 147 in Barrie Thursday morning.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was not open to the public and included masking and distancing.

The privately-held service had approximately 60 guests, including Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, MP Doug Shipley, and MPPs Doug Downey and MP John Brassard.

Also in attendance were three veterans who served in the Second World War.

Veteran William Snow said educating the younger population was critical.

"It's more important than ever to have these services. It's nice to let the young people growing up know what we did for our country," Snow said.

For Snow, the day was an emotional one. "It's hard. The mind is still going, 'I remember everything.' So there's a lot of memories going through my mind. My best memory is coming back home. That's the best".

Thursday's ceremony may have been a lot smaller than previous years, but the sentiments were the same.

Snow was joined by two other Second World War veterans, Will Dwyer and Alan Johnston.

Dwyer said he reflects on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"I'm thinking about the people that didn't come back. It's too bad, young people, young men, that's who is going through my mind."

While Johnston said there is no proper way to thank those who didn't make it home.

"We'll never be able to do enough for the boys that served overseas. We'll never be able to do enough for them," he added.

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard, former Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs, said paying tribute and commemorating Remembrance Day is important for the region and all of Canada.

"We have to continue, you know, remembering those who served our country and continue to serve their families as well," he stated.

The wreaths that were laid at the legion have been brought down to the cenotaph in downtown Barrie.

While no official ceremony was held there today, that didn't stop many people from showing up to pay their respects.

The City of Barrie created a map decorated with poppies that, when clicked on, list a veteran for whom the street was named, including their occupation, rank and memorial location.

