Wanted man known to frequent Midland area

Provincial police ask the public to keep an eye out for a Rama First Nation man known to frequent the Midland area.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP is looking to apprehend 41-year-old Robert Loucks.

"If seen, please do not approach, as there may be potential risk," police advised.

Police urge anyone who spots Loucks or has information on his whereabouts to call 911 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

CTV News has reached out to OPP for more information about the situation and was told Loucks is wanted for arrest warrants.