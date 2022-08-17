Wanted man known to frequent Midland area

Robert Loucks, 41, of Rama First Nation, is wanted by police in Ontario. (Supplied) Robert Loucks, 41, of Rama First Nation, is wanted by police in Ontario. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns

Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver