Visitors flock to Muskoka in record numbers this March Break
March Break in Simcoe County has finally begun.
As an escape from the classroom, families packed up their vehicles and made the trip north to Muskoka.
"Taking the kids to travel is not in our books right now," said Innisfil resident Lindsay Browne.
Instead of travelling south of the border, Browne and her family made the hour and a half trip to Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville.
Although the family is saving money on travel expenses, Browne said keeping their money in the Ontario economy was important to them.
"If we can support local, then we'll support local," said Browne.
And it's a decision the province is trying to encourage.
According to the Ontario government, those planning a getaway within the province in 2022 could be eligible for a tax refund under the new Staycation Tax Credit program.
Ontario residents could be eligible for a 20 per cent personal income tax credit on accommodation between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.
"We are hopeful Ontarians are going to take this opportunity to travel in Ontario and use the Staycation Tax Credit to perhaps stay a little longer, visit another attraction," said Chris Bloore, CEO and President of The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.
Several families staying at Deerhurst Resort on Monday said they were unfamiliar with the tax program, while others said it factored into their decision.
"Every little bit helps," said Mississauga resident Maria Wilson. "It's certainly an incentive to stay in Ontario."
ROAD TO RECOVERY
According to Muskoka Tourism, many operators have been hit hard financially due to the pandemic and any assistance is welcomed to help them stay afloat.
"It's going to make a huge impact for all of our operators for the rest of the year," said Val Hamilton, Muskoka Tourism communication manager.
Mark O'Dell has worked at Deerhurst resort for over 25 years, and over that time, he said he's watched people from around the world and locals come together to enjoy their stay in Huntsville.
Things are finally beginning to ease after two years of on-again, off-again lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions, and with that, the resort reports a record number of visitors.
"This is the busiest March Break we've had in the history of the resort," said O'Dell.
The surge in tourists to Deerhurst Resort and other nearby attractions is having a trickle-down effect on downtown businesses.
After a slow few months to start the year, many businesses were filled with eager tourists buying sweaters, Muskoka souvenirs, and enjoying a meal.
"It's been a wonderful relaunch getting out of COVID and hopefully back to normal," said Greg Cameron, a server at the Huntsville Brewhouse.
The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario said it would take another two or three years for the industry to recover.
March Break could be the kickstart Ontario tourism needed with the summer rush is around the corner.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport Canada investigating whether Freedom Convoy supporters aboard flight were screened for vaccination
Transport Canada is looking into a chartered flight that brought supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa last month, to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created 'nothing short of a nightmare' for civilians.
Unifor launches probe into allegations Jerry Dias broke union's constitution
A day after Unifor president Jerry Dias announced his sudden retirement, the union revealed it has been investigating the now former president since late January.
Lviv reopens Second World War bunker in city park
With missile strikes still threatening the western Ukraine city of Lviv, a decades-old military bunker has found a renewed purpose for local Ukrainians.
A collective of B.C artists is overcoming disability through pottery and paintings
PotteryWorks is an artist studio in British Columbia, where a collective of talented painters, photographers and potters are not only pushing boundaries but breaking down stereotypes.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Why we should expect to see major occasions without the Queen
As the Queen herself faces her 96th birthday in April, it is increasingly clear she may almost completely withdraw from public or ceremonial events, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Zelensky latest in long list of world leaders to address Parliament, third Ukrainian president
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Parliament on Tuesday, he will be the third Ukrainian president to do so, joining a long list of world leaders and dignitaries to give a joint address to Canadian parliamentarians.
Conservative leadership: Roman Baber on getting kicked out of Doug Ford's caucus, cancel culture
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Roman Baber told Evan Solomon on CTV News Channel's Power Play Monday that his ouster from Ontario Premier Doug Ford's caucus over his opinions on COVID-19 lockdowns seems to suggest 'we don't have a lot of tolerance for views.'
Police seek to oust squatters from Russian oligarch's London mansion
Police on Monday moved in to evict squatters who had occupied a London mansion suspected of belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Sister confirms death of man who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
-
'Never say never': N.B.’s chief medical officer not promising the end of COVID-19 restrictions forever
For New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Monday’s removal of the mandatory order won’t change much.
Montreal
-
Jean Charest, Conservative candidate and former Quebec premier, tests positive for COVID-19
Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron to retire early
Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron is announcing his retirement ahead of schedule, a source has confirmed to CTV News.
-
Quebec dad spearheads 'immunoclip' face mask campaign to honour late daughter
'I made her a promise to go as far as I can with this little 'i'. This little letter can give quality of life for those people like Emilie around the world,' said Louis Sansfacon.
Ottawa
-
Debating masks one week before mandates end in Ontario schools
Mask mandates are set to lift in Ontario in one week.
-
First day of March Break family fun in Ottawa
For thousands of kids in the Ottawa area, March Break might just be their favourite week of the school year. And with lots of options for families, there's something for everyone.
-
Ottawa firefighters free 'Big Momma' the turtle from aquarium ornament
Ottawa firefighters were called to a local animal hospital on Saturday to lend their expertise to the extrication effort of a turtle named 'Big Momma' who had become trapped in a decorative log.
Toronto
-
Family of student killed in Highway 401 crash say they learned of his death on Instagram
A man who was a beacon of pride for his small village in India is among five people killed in a horrifying crash on Highway 401 this weekend.
-
Why this grocery store sales tactic doesn't work for all shoppers
Have you noticed this grocery store sales tactic? It's been frustrating some shoppers.
-
Strike looms for 24 Ontario colleges after union delivers ultimatum
A union representing thousands of faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges has delivered an ultimatum to their employer, suggesting that they are prepared to walk off the job on Friday unless there is an agreement to end the labour dispute through arbitration.
Kitchener
-
Mayor hopes for ‘closure’ as search for missing Mitchell girl enters second week
The community of Mitchell is rallying around searchers and the family of a 10-year-old girl who went missing more than a week ago in Whirl Creek.
-
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo
Police have released few details about the death but say it is not considered suspicious.
-
Fences go up along Ezra Avenue ahead of potential St. Patrick's Day street party
Waterloo is preparing for the potential return of a large unsanctioned street party on Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick's Day.
London
-
#ExtinguishersForCindy campaign to receive 1,000 Fire Extinguishers from London, Ont. company
Ten more seconds, is all they believe they needed.
-
Sexual assault charges laid against London, Ont. police officer
A London police officer is facing sexual assault-related charges in relation to off duty incidents, according to police.
-
200 COVID cases reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a combined 201 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury looking to recruit more volunteer firefighters
Fire services in Greater Sudbury are looking to hire more volunteer firefighters as soon as possible.
-
Capreol Curling Club faces financial obstacles as it welcomes back curlers
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, many organizations are preparing for a return to normal. But the Capreol Curling Club is facing financial obstacles made worse by the pandemic.
-
Ontario NDP leader delivers northern physician recruitment plan in Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath visited Sault Ste. Marie on Monday to introduce the NDP's plan to increase physician, doctor and nurse recruitment in northern Ontario.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports 142 new high-risk COVID cases since Friday, no additional deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 142 new high-risk cases and 25 hospitalizations on Monday.
-
Windsor taxi driver suffers injuries after suspect smashes cab window
A Windsor taxi driver was taken to the hospital with potentially life-altering injuries following an aggravated assault incident Saturday night, police are investigating.
-
Stolen pickup truck crashes into LaSalle police cruiser, officer injured
A LaSalle police officer suffered a head laceration and mild concussion after a stolen pickup truck collided head-on with his cruiser early Monday morning.
Calgary
-
'We must do everything possible to avert a hurricane of hunger': War in Ukraine threatens global food supplies
The United Nations Secretary General issued a stark warning Monday that the war in Ukraine is putting pressure on the world's food supplies and could lead to further conflicts around the world.
-
Woman killed after boulder fell on her Jeep on B.C. highway remembered as 'exceptional human being'
A woman who died after a boulder fell on her Jeep while she was travelling on a B.C. highway is being remembered in an obituary as an "exceptional human being, respected and loved by everyone she knew.”
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 weekend deaths
Eighteen Albertans in the 60- to 90-year-old age group were reported to have died of the disease since Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Heart of the community:' Sask. town feels loss of historic hotel
Cabri Mayor David Gossard is still having trouble believing the gathering place of his small town in southwestern Saskatchewan is gone.
-
Sask. woman sues health authority, staff, over husband's death
The widow of a man who died in hospital last year is arguing negligence by staff and the Saskatchewan Health Authority lead to his death.
-
As Sask. begins to warm, here's how to prepare for the spring melt
Saskatchewan should soon finally begin to thaw, Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Terri Lang said.
Edmonton
-
Convicted Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah shot dead Sunday
Disreputable landlord Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was killed Sunday outside his Edmonton home.
-
Edmonton explores turning River Valley into national urban park
The federal government is working with the City of Edmonton and Indigenous communities to incorporate the River Valley into Parks Canada’s National Urban Parks Program.
-
'No hidden agenda': Council probes regional transit commission, concerns about privatization ahead of 2023 launch
City councillors are looking for more information from the commission guiding regional transit collaboration in the Edmonton area as it plans one transit system.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver church expands daycare program to prepare for Ukrainian families
A church in Metro Vancouver is expanding its daycare program in preparation for families arriving from Ukraine.
-
Why are so many British Columbians still wearing masks indoors?
B.C.’s indoor mask mandate was lifted on Friday. But at movie theatres, malls and grocery stores across the province, many people are still choosing to wear face coverings.
-
Stabbing suspect sought after pub brawl in Kamloops sends 3 people to hospital: RCMP
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing to the public for help tracking down a suspect after a pub brawl sent three people to hospital with stab wounds over the weekend.