Visitors flock to Muskoka in record numbers this March Break

March Break in Simcoe County has finally begun.

As an escape from the classroom, families packed up their vehicles and made the trip north to Muskoka.

"Taking the kids to travel is not in our books right now," said Innisfil resident Lindsay Browne.

Instead of travelling south of the border, Browne and her family made the hour and a half trip to Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville.

Although the family is saving money on travel expenses, Browne said keeping their money in the Ontario economy was important to them.

"If we can support local, then we'll support local," said Browne.

And it's a decision the province is trying to encourage.

According to the Ontario government, those planning a getaway within the province in 2022 could be eligible for a tax refund under the new Staycation Tax Credit program.

Ontario residents could be eligible for a 20 per cent personal income tax credit on accommodation between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.

"We are hopeful Ontarians are going to take this opportunity to travel in Ontario and use the Staycation Tax Credit to perhaps stay a little longer, visit another attraction," said Chris Bloore, CEO and President of The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.

Several families staying at Deerhurst Resort on Monday said they were unfamiliar with the tax program, while others said it factored into their decision.

"Every little bit helps," said Mississauga resident Maria Wilson. "It's certainly an incentive to stay in Ontario."

ROAD TO RECOVERY

According to Muskoka Tourism, many operators have been hit hard financially due to the pandemic and any assistance is welcomed to help them stay afloat.

"It's going to make a huge impact for all of our operators for the rest of the year," said Val Hamilton, Muskoka Tourism communication manager.

Mark O'Dell has worked at Deerhurst resort for over 25 years, and over that time, he said he's watched people from around the world and locals come together to enjoy their stay in Huntsville.

Things are finally beginning to ease after two years of on-again, off-again lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions, and with that, the resort reports a record number of visitors.

"This is the busiest March Break we've had in the history of the resort," said O'Dell.

The surge in tourists to Deerhurst Resort and other nearby attractions is having a trickle-down effect on downtown businesses.

After a slow few months to start the year, many businesses were filled with eager tourists buying sweaters, Muskoka souvenirs, and enjoying a meal.

"It's been a wonderful relaunch getting out of COVID and hopefully back to normal," said Greg Cameron, a server at the Huntsville Brewhouse.

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario said it would take another two or three years for the industry to recover.

March Break could be the kickstart Ontario tourism needed with the summer rush is around the corner.