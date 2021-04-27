Advertisement
Virtual concert held to help rescue dogs find forever homes
Local musician and producer, PJ Gowan, of Cardinal Street rehearses outside a residence in Hawkstone, Ont. in preparation for a Zoom concert fundraiser to help support the James Bay dog rescue program on Mon. April 26, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Finding Them Homes Dog Rescue is hosting an interactive concert to raise money to help some pups in First Nations communities find their forever homes.
The organization hopes to raise awareness about the overpopulation of dogs in First Nations communities and inform the public about opportunities for adoption.
Local musician and founder of Cardinal Street, PJ Gowan, will kick things off on Saturday at 7:30 pm.
Headliner Carl Dixon will be joined by Canadian rock legend Coney Hatch, The Guess Who and April Wine.
Registration for tickets is available here. Tickets are $15.