BARRIE, ONT. -- The Finding Them Homes Dog Rescue is hosting an interactive concert to raise money to help some pups in First Nations communities find their forever homes.

The organization hopes to raise awareness about the overpopulation of dogs in First Nations communities and inform the public about opportunities for adoption.

Local musician and founder of Cardinal Street, PJ Gowan, will kick things off on Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Headliner Carl Dixon will be joined by Canadian rock legend Coney Hatch, The Guess Who and April Wine.

Registration for tickets is available here. Tickets are $15.