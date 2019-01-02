

CTV Barrie





The man accused of sexually assaulting a Barrie teen appeared before a judge in a Barrie courtroom on Wednesday.

David Partridge remains in custody after being charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with two separate incidents.

On November 9 CTV News learned a Grade 10 Bear Creek student was treated for serious injuries after being assaulted in a wooded area behind the high school in broad daylight.

Police allege the assault took place just before 3 p.m. between Red Oak Drive and Farmstead Crescent on a trail used as a popular shortcut for students who walk to and from the school.

The attack shook the neighbourhood leaving both parents and students on edge.

“You can’t trust that you can let your kid go to school, or come home safely or independently now. You just feel like you need to supervise everything that’s going on,” said one mom.

While a Grade 12 student says, most people started driving to school rather than walking following the incident.

Investigators say Partridge is also suspected in another assault in the Ardagh Road and Eaglestone Lane area in early October.

The case has been put over until January 7.