Vintage construction machines brought back to life at "Wheels and Tracks" exhibit

The Simcoe County Museum and the Historical Construction Equipment Association of Canada are showcasing vintage construction equipment this weekend.

"Wheels and Tracks" is a two-day event that allows visitors to experience restored construction machines brought back to life.

From towering cranes to powerful excavators, visitors can see historic machines put to work. Some pieces of equipment have been in service for over 100 years.

"I think it's really important for people to understand why the equipment worked the way it did and how actually Simcoe County was built. Some of these pieces of equipment are what were used to build Simcoe County," says Simcoe County Museum Events Program Manager Meredith Patterson.

The museum says it's expecting over 1500 people to attend the two-day event and will host the next one on October 12th.

For more year-round exhibits, events and educational programs, click here.