

CTV Barrie





Two men charged in the 2016 fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Wasaga Beach were back in court on Tuesday.

The accused, Jonathan Landsberg and Eric Talbot have pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder in the death of Francesco Molinaro on May 21, 2016.

Once again the courtroom was shown a 34-second cell phone video of a street fight that ultimately ended with Molinaro fatally wounded outside a pizza shop.

The Crown attorney told the jury it was Jonathan Landsberg, then18, who stabbed the victim several times in the back. The Crown has played the video several times during the trial claiming the footage shows Landsberg with a knife.

On Tuesday, one witness testified that Landsberg had a knife in his pocket that night and days later she said she heard him say, “I caught a body,” and appeared to be joking. The witness later said Landsberg was intoxicated and became very upset saying he “didn’t mean for this to happen.”

The trial is expected to continue for several weeks.