BARRIE, ONT. -- A 77-year-old man injured in a head-on collision involving an allegedly impaired driver on July 4 has died.

Provincial police say the Tay Township man succumbed to his injuries at a Toronto area hospital nearly a week later on July 10.

A 69-year-old Georgian Bay Township man was charged initially with impaired driving causing bodily harm following the crash on Highway 12, east of Garatrix Road in Tay Township on Saturday afternoon.

There is no word on any new charges at this time.

The OPP is continuing to investigate the deadly crash.