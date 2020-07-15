Advertisement
Victim of head-on collision involving an allegedly impaired driver on Hwy 12 has died
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:48PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:59PM EDT
A car and SUV collided on Hwy 12 in Tay Twp on Sat. July 4, 2020 (David Sullivan/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 77-year-old man injured in a head-on collision involving an allegedly impaired driver on July 4 has died.
Provincial police say the Tay Township man succumbed to his injuries at a Toronto area hospital nearly a week later on July 10.
A 69-year-old Georgian Bay Township man was charged initially with impaired driving causing bodily harm following the crash on Highway 12, east of Garatrix Road in Tay Township on Saturday afternoon.
There is no word on any new charges at this time.
The OPP is continuing to investigate the deadly crash.