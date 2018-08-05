Featured
Victim of car fire identified
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 7:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 11:38AM EDT
Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in a car fire early Sunday morning.
First responders arrived on scene at McLaughlin Road North near Mayfield Road in Caledon around 3:45 a.m. to find a vehicle engulfed in flames.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, and discovered the human remains inside the vehicle.
A post-mortem has identified the victim as 66-year-old Hari Ram of Brampton.
It’s not yet clear what caused the vehicle to catch fire, but police say no other vehicles were involved.