

CTV Barrie





Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in a car fire early Sunday morning.

First responders arrived on scene at McLaughlin Road North near Mayfield Road in Caledon around 3:45 a.m. to find a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, and discovered the human remains inside the vehicle.

A post-mortem has identified the victim as 66-year-old Hari Ram of Brampton.

It’s not yet clear what caused the vehicle to catch fire, but police say no other vehicles were involved.