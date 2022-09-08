Victim identified in Bradford homicide

Police have released the identity of a Good Samaritan who was fatally injured after coming to the aid of a woman in distress in Bradford over the weekend.

On Thursday, South Simcoe Police confirmed the victim is 59-year-old Cameron David Goddard of Bradford.

Police say Goddard was fatally injured after helping a woman involved in a violent altercation Sunday on Holland Street West near Deer Run Crescent.

Earlier this week, police arrested 20-year-old Brandon Aaron of Bradford and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with Goddard's death.

The young Bradford man also faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Police have yet to release details surrounding the violent altercation, how the victim died or if the victim and the accused knew one another.

The investigation is ongoing.