Man killed after saving woman from 'violent attack' in Bradford, police say

Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating the death of a man who came to the aid of a woman as she was being "violently attacked."

South Simcoe Police say officers found a man with a fatal wound on Holland Street West in the area of Deer Run Crescent in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Police say he died at the scene a short while later.

The victim is being hailed a hero for helping the woman in distress, while the man accused in his death later surrendered without incident.

"He has been charged with second-degree murder," Sgt. Deborah Smith said Tuesday.

According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

Days after the deadly incident, police have yet to identify the victim and the accused.

Investigators won't confirm how the man died or whether he and the accused knew one another.

It's still unclear what sparked the violent altercation.

Investigators urge anyone with information to come forward.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides