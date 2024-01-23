BARRIE
Barrie

    • Vehicle totalled in collision with transport truck on Hwy 400

    A 30-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving following a collision with a transport truck along Highway 400 in Barrie.

    The crash happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday south of Essa Road.

    Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the transport truck driver was uninjured.

    The highway was down to a single lane through the area for the cleanup and investigation.

    Along with impaired driving, police charged the Innisfil man with suspended driving, possession of property obtained by crime and multiple drug offences.

    The highway reopened the area around 7:30 a.m., in time for the morning rush.

