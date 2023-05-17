Vehicle mounts guardrail on Highway 400 in Barrie

Traffic on Highway 400 through Barrie was slow-going early Wednesday morning after a collision caused one vehicle to mount a guardrail.

Officials say the crash happened in the southbound lanes near Mapleview Drive around 6:30 a.m.

According to paramedics, one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

Police say the scene was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.