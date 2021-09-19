Upcoming cycling event seeks to raise money for Type 1 diabetics in Simcoe Muskoka

BARRIE, ONT. -

An upcoming event in Oro-Medonte seeks to raise funding for those across Simcoe Muskoka with Type 1 diabetes.

Named the Tour de T1D (Type 1 diabetes), the cycling event was organized by Dr. Richard Goudie and his wife in honour of their son, who was diagnosed with diabetes five years ago.

"When he got diagnosed, it was a little bit of a shock," Goudie says, "Although my wife and I are both physicians, we don't have any history in our family of anyone with Type 1 diabetes."

Both passionate about cycling, the Goudie's saw a lack of outdoor cycling events that raised money for diabetes.

"When our son got diagnosed, we said let's spend our effort on the road, on the bike and let's raise funds and awareness for Type 1 diabetes," Goudie says. "We found there was none in the country. We wanted an outdoor ride."

Wanting an outdoor ride similar to the Ride to Conquer Cancer, the Tour de T1D was created. Now in its fourth year, the event raised $47,500 two years ago.

All proceeds from the event go towards the diabetic clinic at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, which helps roughly 200 children and their families each year.

While the event was last year due to the pandemic, this year's event will take place in person at the Heights Ski and Country Club on Saturday, September 26.

"This year, we are thrilled to have been given permission by the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit to go ahead and run our ride," Goudie says.

Visit their website for information on how to register or donate to the event.

With files from CTV's Jayne Pritchard