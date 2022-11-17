Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario

A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning stretching across Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake regions.

Those areas can expect accumulations between 15 to 20 centimetres by Thursday afternoon, with additional snow arriving on Friday.

The national weather agency also put out a squall alert - with up to 30 to 60 cm expected by Sunday for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, Parry Sound, Rosseau, Killbear Park, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

Environment Canada says snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

The agency advises motorists to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, with the possibility of reduced to zero visibility.

For the Barrie area, lake-effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay will continue into Thursday afternoon. As northwesterly winds become westerly, there may be a lull in the intensity of lake-effect snow.

Snow squalls are expected to re-intensify Thursday evening and may persist into Friday and the weekend.

For Parry Sound and the Muskoka region, squalls and snow accumulation are expected to continue throughout the weekend.