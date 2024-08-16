Unit closed after COVID-19 outbreak strikes Muskoka hospital

Four patients and one staff member are confirmed to have COVID-19 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.

The Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has placed the hospital's North Wing under a unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak status in cooperation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The following precautionary measures have been put in place:

Visitation Restrictions:

Visitation is currently limited to one essential caregiver per patient. General visitors are not permitted during the outbreak period. All visitors must wear a surgical mask and other necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) as recommended by our infection prevention and control protocols.

Suspension of Group Activities:

All group activities within the North Wing are temporarily suspended.

Procedural and Transfer Precautions:

Enhanced PPE requirements are in effect for all transfers and procedures, including surgical masks for patients and eye protection, N95 masks, gowns, and gloves for staff. Specific isolation precautions are also in place for high-risk exposure patients and COVID-positive patients.

Discharge and Transfer Protocols:

Discharges and transfers to other facilities will continue following a discussion with the receiving facility to ensure safe transport. Discharges to long-term care, retirement homes, and group homes will be reviewed case-by-case.

Patient Masking and Isolation:

Patients must wear masks while receiving care and remain in isolation until cleared by the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) team.

Contact the IPAC Team at (705) 645-4404 ext. 6004 for updates and support.