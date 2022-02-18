Unique ice fishing huts on display throughout Innisfil

Local artists will be showcasing their talent throughout Innisfil.

Ice fishing huts have been transformed into works of art in Innisfil as part of a community project.

The Town of Innisfil and the Innisfil ideaLAB and Library have partnered with fishing hut operator Gail's Hotbox Ice Huts to showcase local artists.

Artists were invited to create designs for ice huts and were selected by a panel of judges.

A total of 11 pieces were selected and will be displayed on the ice and throughout Innisfil.

More information on the artists can be found here.