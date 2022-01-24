Union sounds alarm over staffing issues as Orangeville hospital CEO calls claims 'baseless'

The union representing front-line workers at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville is sounding the alarm over staffing issues.

Sharleen Stewart, SEIU Healthcare president, said kitchen staff were redeployed to help nurses at the overburdened hospital over the weekend.

"There wasn't much that dietary aids could do to assist them because what they need is all hands on deck, but they need to be the right hands, and that means that they need more nurses," Stewart said.

Meanwhile, the hospital's CEO fired back in a public message sent on Monday. In it, Headwaters president and CEO Kim Delahunt accused the union of having "created a false narrative at the expense of the hospital and our hard-working staff."

It continues, in part, "We are dismayed to have to defend ourselves against flagrant lies."

Headwater's public message concludes with calling the union's claims "baseless" and assured the public that the hospital "is a place they can continue to rely on for safe and compassionate care."

Stewart said she's concerned by the motive behind the hospital's denial.

"If they're worried about their reputation, I'm worried about the patients and the staff."

Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, said the Ford government is to blame, with Bill 124 capping nurses' pay and driving many out of Ontario's health care system.

"The premier needs to go into some of those organizations and stay the 14, 16, 18-hour shifts and then say 'Okay, this bill needs to be gone,'" Grinspun said.

Headwaters declined CTV News' request for further comment.