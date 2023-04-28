Union protests rage on at gates of Base Borden, causing disruptions

Traffic heading into Base Borden on Friday was stalled as Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members joined forces with the Union of National Defence Employees (UNDE) and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada to protest against failed contract negotiations with the government.

According to June Winger, the UNDE National President, the unions are protesting for fair wages.

"We're going to stick together and make sure that nobody goes in to work. We'll shut down every base across Canada if we have to," Winger said.

The protest inconvenienced and frustrated others, including Natalie Leslie.

"I have been waiting for over four hours today. Four hours! It's ridiculous. It has to stop. I love my co-workers, the public service, I love them, but this is ridiculous. It has to stop. I have a right to work, and I should be able to get to work," Leslie said.

Mary Lloyd said joining the protest Friday is setting a precedent for Canadian workers.

"What they are fighting for will impact other unions," Lloyd said.

The union is pushing for just over a 13 per cent raise over the next three years, along with flexible work-from-home options and better representation in the workplace.

The rally forced both schools within the base to close, pushing students to return to virtual learning.

The French public and Catholic boards on the base said students would return to virtual learning on Monday.

The boards will then reevaluate the situation daily after that. While there could be plans to allow school buses to jump any traffic backups, the concern is that staff won't be able to get to school on time.