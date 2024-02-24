Ukrainian flags raised in Simcoe County to mark 2 years since Russian invasion

Hundreds of people gathered across Simcoe County on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We've been wanting support for Ukraine; we need to win this war because if we don't win this war, Putin will never stop." Said Oksana Kobzar, who immigrated to Canada from Ukraine.

Among those in attendance at the flag-raising was Igor Kontsur, a 15-year-old who escaped the war in Ukraine and now lives in Bradford.

"I feel all the support, and I'm happy that Canada feels our pain, and we just want to go back home," said Kontsur.

At the event, M.P. Scot Davidson and Bradford Mayor James Leduc also shared messages for the crowd.

"This is a democratic system to protect," stated Leduc. "It's just about ensuring the world is safe out there."

On Saturday, members of the Barrie community also honoured the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homes since the war began.

A flag was raised outside Barrie city hall as Mayor Alex Nuttall echoed Mayor Leduc's call for Simcoe County residents to support their local Ukrainian communities.

"It is important that we stand with those who are Ukrainian Canadians," Nuttall said. "Say what's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong."

Barrie's Ukranian Community members also braved the frigid cold to stand for their country.

Nuttal was joined by MP Doug Shipley and MPPs Doug Downey and John Brassard for the flag-raising.