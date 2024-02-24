BARRIE
Barrie

    • Ukrainian flags raised in Simcoe County to mark 2 years since Russian invasion

    Share

    Hundreds of people gathered across Simcoe County on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    "We've been wanting support for Ukraine; we need to win this war because if we don't win this war, Putin will never stop." Said Oksana Kobzar, who immigrated to Canada from Ukraine.

    Among those in attendance at the flag-raising was Igor Kontsur, a 15-year-old who escaped the war in Ukraine and now lives in Bradford.

    "I feel all the support, and I'm happy that Canada feels our pain, and we just want to go back home," said Kontsur.

    At the event, M.P. Scot Davidson and Bradford Mayor James Leduc also shared messages for the crowd.

    "This is a democratic system to protect," stated Leduc. "It's just about ensuring the world is safe out there."

    On Saturday, members of the Barrie community also honoured the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homes since the war began.

    A flag was raised outside Barrie city hall as Mayor Alex Nuttall echoed Mayor Leduc's call for Simcoe County residents to support their local Ukrainian communities.

    "It is important that we stand with those who are Ukrainian Canadians," Nuttall said. "Say what's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong."

    Barrie's Ukranian Community members also braved the frigid cold to stand for their country.

    Nuttal was joined by MP Doug Shipley and MPPs Doug Downey and John Brassard for the flag-raising.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.

    5 tips for talking to kids about their weight

    It is no secret that a growing percentage of Americans can be considered overweight or obese, and that includes children. The number of kids between the ages of 2 and 19 who can be categorized as obese has now grown to 20 per cent, or one in five.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News