Ukrainian family rescued by Ont. woman settles in well to Canadian life

A Ukrainian family is settling well into Canadian life after fleeing their war-torn homeland one month ago.

Alina Sirenko fled the country with her husband, their children, her sister and brother and arrived in Owen Sound last month.

"If people hear I am from Ukraine, they say welcome to Canada," Sirenko said. "I found it so helpful you just feel like you are home."

Sirenko and her sister have found employment at a local Swiss Chalet. She's also working part-time as a translator for Settlement Services.

"We decided we have to leave the country because I could not sleep I was going crazy I was just thinking I hope I wake up in the morning and see them alive," Sirenko said. "I was sitting in the car thinking if we survive, I'll get my kids a dog, cat, fish, hamster, anything- just to make them happy that's all you want."

The family headed for Poland as they made their escape.

Once they crossed the border, they were picked up by two women who've made it their mission to bring Ukrainians to safety.

"It's of course hard and sometimes it's mentally challenging, but all-in-all, it's so rewarding," said Susanne von Toerne, who, along with her partner Franziska Peljak, has brought 35 Ukrainians to Canada.

In March, von Törne, a Flesherton, Ont. resident, made the trek to the Polish-Ukrainian border with Peljak, who lives in Germany.

Among those the pair have helped are Sirenko and her family. Over that time, the two strangers have grown to consider each other as family.

"I can tell her anything," said Peljak. "Something happens, I can tell her first, I don't tell my mother, I don't tell my father, I call Susan."

von Toerne said another family is set to arrive later this week. She also encouraged anyone looking to make donations to do so through the charity Grey County Cares.