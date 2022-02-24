Ukrainian Canadians living across Simcoe Muskoka left fearing the worst for loved ones

Witnessing the invasion of their homeland for themselves, Ukrainian Canadians living across Simcoe Muskoka are fearing the worst.

"My sister, she called me at 5:38 this morning, crying, saying, you know, the war is started," said Oksana Kobzar from her Bradford home.

Kobzar said all she could do was pray for her brother, sister and family in Ukraine.

Kobzar left her homeland 24 years ago for a better life in Canada with her husband and two boys.

She said she's in disbelief that Russia is invading Ukraine.

"It's not good for Ukraine people to be under Russia, and it's never been. Ukraine people, we always wanted to have peace," she added.

Nataliya Anhel moved to Bradford 19 years ago and built the Ukrainian Orthodox Church with her husband and three kids while the rest of her family stayed in Ukraine.

"In Odessa, there's no lights. All they're hearing is banging all the time, shooting and banging. They see Russian troops," she said, holding back tears.

Her husband, Petro Anhel, called their relatives in Ukraine Wednesday night to tell them the invasion was underway.

"They didn't even know. I noticed here in Canada, and from Russian TV, actually. In Ukraine, there was not even starting to do that news," said Anhel.

"We have to stop the war," said Kobzar. "We have to stop Putin. We have to be together with Ukraine."

Proud Ukrainian Canadians across the region said they are constantly communicating with loved ones back home and fear that the invasion could intensify if the international community doesn't step up.