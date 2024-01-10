BARRIE
Barrie

    • Uber driver allegedly assaulted by passenger attempting to steal vehicle

    Uber

    A man from Barrie is facing several charges in connection with an alleged assault, robbery and attempted vehicle theft.

    Police say an Uber driver reported he was being assaulted by a passenger trying to take his vehicle on Tuesday night in the area of County Road 88 and Highway 400 in Bradford.

    Police say the Uber driver managed to stop the vehicle during the alleged assault, grabbed the keys and ran.

    "Within minutes, the suspect attempted to steal two other vehicles from passing motorists who stopped to help who they thought was a stranded driver," South Simcoe police stated, adding those drivers fled safely.

    Officers arrived and arrested the accused at the scene.

    No one was seriously injured, police say.

    A 29-year-old man is charged with assault, robbery, vehicle theft, forcible confinement, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of suspected cocaine.

