BARRIE, ONT. -- Public health officials confirm a new, more easily transmissible variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom has torn through Roberta Place Long-Term Care in Barrie, sickening nearly all of its residents.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit revealed Saturday that 127 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Three more residents have died, bringing the death toll to 32.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner says roughly half of the staff, 84 people, have contracted the virus since the outbreak was declared on Jan. 8. Two essential visitors, three external partners, and 21 household members have tested positive too.

Genome sequencing identified the UK B.1.1.7 variant in six swabs taken from the facility. Gardner says there's no reason to believe a second strain of COVID-19 was moving through the home and that all cases are likely a result of the UK variant.

The home's first positive case was in a staff member who'd had close contact with someone who had recently travelled, though not the the UK. While officials will not reveal the relationship between the staff member and the traveller, Gardner says the traveller made efforts to isolate within a shared home and that no quarantine rules were broken.

Fifty-five cases of COVID-19 were identified in the first 48 hours of the outbreak.

David Jarlette, President of Jarlette Health Services says that by then, they did not have enough staff to properly separate residents who had tested positive for COVID from those who hadn't.

Residents and staff at the neighbouring Roberta Place Retirement Lodge received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Friday. No cases of the virus have been identified at the retirement home.

Gardner says that on Saturday he made a case to the province for Simcoe Muskoka to be prioritized in the delivery of new vaccines.

