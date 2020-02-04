BARRIE -- After several tense hours, the lockdown at Alliston's Banting Memorial high school has been lifted.

Police took two males into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m. and said they found an airsoft gun resembling a .357 handgun on one of the males being investigated.

Officers say the airsoft gun is capable of firing a metal pellet, similar to a pellet gun and could cause personal injury.

Police say witnesses described watching the suspect threaten another student with the replica weapon and conceal it in a backpack. That's when the vice principal was notified and the lockdown was initiated.

Students were told to stay away from the windows and doors during the lockdown as concerned parents lined the sidewalks outside the building, waiting anxiously for word on the situation.

One student who spoke with CTV News said they were all sitting on the floor at the back of their classroom, "with the door locked and closed. No one from the hall can see in."

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Simcoe County District School Board tweeted about the lockdown. "During a lockdown, students & staff move to secure areas, away from doors and windows. Interior doors are locked, lights are shut off, and blinds are drawn. Students & staff remain quiet."

There is no word on any charges at this point in the investigation.