BARRIE, ONT. -- Caledon OPP is investigating a serious collision that sent two people to the hospital, one with critical injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash that happened Sunday morning just before eight on Airport Road north of Old Church Road in Caledon.

Investigators say a red sedan travelling south on Airport Road veered into oncoming traffic, smashing into a black SUV.

The sedan driver was airlifted with life-threatening injuries to a hospital while the SUV driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam video or home security footage of the area at the time of the crash to contact them at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.