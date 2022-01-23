Two people injured in 10-vehicle collision on Highway 400 between Barrie and Innisfil

A 10-vehicle collision has led to Hwy 400 Southbound being shutdown on Sun. Jan. 23, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News) A 10-vehicle collision has led to Hwy 400 Southbound being shutdown on Sun. Jan. 23, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories