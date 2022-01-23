Two people injured in 10-vehicle collision on Highway 400 between Barrie and Innisfil

Two people were injured in a 10-vehicle collision on Highway 400 southbound between Barrie and Innisfil.

According to Barrie Fire officials, it happened shortly before 11:30 Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road.

Multiple collisions on #Hwy400 sb between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road. The first crash involved 10 vehicles, 2 people to hospital with minor injuries. #AuroraOPP on scene and investigating, expect delays in the area. Salters will be coming through before reopening. pic.twitter.com/Cca0eRgYg1 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 23, 2022

One vehicle ended up on its side, with two people being extricated. It is believed that they suffered minor injuries.

According to OPP, there have been up to 8 additional collisions behind the first crash. Police are waiting for salters to come through but say there are no other weather-related factors.

An ORNGE air ambulance could be seen landing and departing from the scene.

Highway 400 is closed southbound with vehicles being diverted at Mapleview Road.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.