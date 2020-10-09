BARRIE, ONT. -- Two police officers in Caledon were injured in separate collisions at the same scene on Thursday evening.

Police say an officer collided with a tractor-trailer while driving in a marked OPP cruiser to a service call in the area of George Bolton Parkway and Coleraine Drive.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police say that while another officer was securing the collision scene, a civilian vehicle crashed into the police cruiser.

The second officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.