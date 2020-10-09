Advertisement
Two officers in Caledon injured in separate collisions at the same scene
Two Caledon OPP officers are injured in the area of George Bolton Parkway and Coleraine Drive on Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020.
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two police officers in Caledon were injured in separate collisions at the same scene on Thursday evening.
Police say an officer collided with a tractor-trailer while driving in a marked OPP cruiser to a service call in the area of George Bolton Parkway and Coleraine Drive.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.
Police say that while another officer was securing the collision scene, a civilian vehicle crashed into the police cruiser.
The second officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.