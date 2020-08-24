Advertisement
Two nights, two collisions, two people charged with drunk driving: Grey Bruce OPP
Stock Image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two separate collisions over the weekend resulted in impaired driving charges for both drivers in Grey Bruce.
Police say a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer lost control on Highway 6 near Southgate Road 12 in Southgate on Saturday night and crashed into the ditch.
The driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries.
Police allege the 30-year-old driver blew more than double the legal limit of alcohol.
The following night, police attended the scene of a collision where, again, the driver was allegedly drunk.
Police say the accused drove into a parked truck on Front Street on Sunday night in Tobermory, causing extensive damage to the car.
Officers say the 56-year-old woman tried to drive away, but the vehicle was too damaged.
Both drivers had their licences suspended for 90 days.