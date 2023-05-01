Two new charging stations available for public use in Orillia

Two new electric vehicle charging stations will be available for public use in Orillia's city centre as part of a one-year pilot.

"The city continues to move forward with our Climate Change Action Plan and is investing in infrastructure and equipment that will help us reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Mayor Don McIsaac in a press release.

The EV charging stations are part of a plan to install six charging stations to support future electric fleet.

The two stations available for public use will be located in the Orillia City Centre facility parking lot near the rear entrance to the building at 50 Andrew St. S.

Two stations will also be placed in the Municipal Operations Centre and two at Fire Station #1.

"One of the 'big moves' identified for decarbonization in the City's Climate Change Action Plan is increased uptake of electric vehicles, which reduce emissions from driving and air pollution and are more efficient," said Director of Facilities, Climate Change and Operations.

The flat rate for all City-owned publicly accessible charging stations is $2 per hour.

"By expanding the availability of EV charging stations available for public use in Orillia, we hope to help encourage the community to make greener choices," said McIssac.

The public use pilot project will be reviewed annually.