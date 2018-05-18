Two of the three men charged with attempted murder in Oro-Medonte walked out of the courthouse on Friday on bail.

Cory Greenspoon was released into his parent’s care. The 28 year old’s lawyer says his client had no business being behind bars.

“The police don’t have much of a case. It may be paper thin,” says defence lawyer Mitchell Worsoff. “I had thought the police were going to withdraw these charges or have the Crown withdraw these charges. But they may have some further evidence against my client. I’m skeptical.”

Also released to his family is 63-year-old Larry Parisien. While leaving the courthouse, Parisien did not offer comment. The third co-accused, 30-year-old Taylor McIsack, remains in custody.

The three men were arrested and charged earlier this week with the attempted murder of a 37-year-old Aurora man. He was found inside a car along Old Barrie Road suffering from gunshot wounds.

It's believed all four men knew, or knew of each other.

There is a publication ban in place protecting the victim's identity and anything said in court on Friday.