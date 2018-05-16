

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Three people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was found shot in Oro-Medonte.

Cory Greenspoon, 28, of The Blue Mountains, 30-year-old Taylor McIsack and 63-year-old Larry Parisein, both of Oro-Medonte, appeared in a Barrie courtroom on Wednesday.

The three men have been charged with the attempted murder of an Aurora man.

The 37 year old was found shot in a vehicle on Old Barrie Road in the community of Rugby on Monday, at around 9:20 p.m. He was taken to a Toronto hospital life threatening injuries.

Officers searched a location on Tuesday in Oro-Medonte. The OPP say they found evidence which helped lead to the arrests.

All three men will appear again in court at a future date for bail hearings.