Police investigating shooting in Oro-Medonte
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 7:37PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a shooting in Oro-Medonte on Monday night.
Barrie OPP say they responded to a call that a man had been shot on Old Barrie Road in the Village of Rugby around 9:20 p.m.
The victim, a 37 year-old Aurora man was transported to a Toronto area hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police warn the suspect is armed and dangerous, but did not provide a description.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.
The investigation is ongoing.