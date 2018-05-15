

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a shooting in Oro-Medonte on Monday night.

Barrie OPP say they responded to a call that a man had been shot on Old Barrie Road in the Village of Rugby around 9:20 p.m.

The victim, a 37 year-old Aurora man was transported to a Toronto area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police warn the suspect is armed and dangerous, but did not provide a description.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.