BARRIE -- The OPP have arrested two men in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Caledon and the surrounding area.

On Thursday, the Caledon and Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Units arrested a 32-year-old Nobleton man and a 46-year-old Brampton man.

Police executed a search warrant at a house in Nobleton and seized large amounts of what they suspect to be cocaine and methamphetamine along with cash and cell phones.

The accused are facing several drug trafficking charges, including property obtained by crime over $5000. They will appear in an Orangeville court next month to answer to the charges.