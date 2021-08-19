BARRIE, ONT. -- Bracebridge OPP have charged two men with allegedly attempting to sell stolen generators in Gravenhurst.

OPP say they received a report Wednesday evening, of two men trying to sell stolen generators out of their car in the area of George Beard Lane.

Police were able to locate the vehicle on Bethune Drive and began an investigation.

A 29-year-old Brampton man and a 20-year-old Mississauga man have been accused of a number of offences, including trafficking stolen goods.

They will answer their charges in court.