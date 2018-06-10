

CTV Barrie





Two people were taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Alliston.

New Tecumseth fire crews rushed to a fourplex on King Street North on Sunday, just after 5 a.m. A passerby spotted the flames coming from the building and banged on the door to alert the tenants.

Three of the four units were occupied at the time. Two people were taken to hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation. They have since been released.

Officials say the building’s smoke alarms were working. A cause is not yet known, but damage is pegged at $300,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and is expected to arrive at the scene in the afternoon.