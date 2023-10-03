Barrie

    • Two injured in downtown Orillia stabbing

    Two people in hospital after stabbing in Orillia (CTV News/ Molly Frommer) Two people in hospital after stabbing in Orillia (CTV News/ Molly Frommer)

    Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Orillia on Tuesday.

    According to paramedics, the stabbings happened near Mississauga Street in the city's downtown.

    Both individuals were transported to a local hospital with stab wounds, although the severity of their injuries is unknown.

    Police have yet to provide details regarding a suspect or suspects, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A look back at election day in Manitoba

    Manitobans have cast their vote in a historic election. The CTV News Decision Desk has declared an NDP majority win, making NDP Leader and Premier-elect Wab Kinew the first First Nations premier in the province. Take a look at the election night in Manitoba.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News