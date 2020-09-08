Advertisement
Two-hour free parking downtown back in effect in Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 3:09PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 8, 2020 3:10PM EDT
Free two-hour parking kiosk in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Tues. Sept. 8, 2020. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Barrie is offering two hours of free parking downtown while construction continues.
The two-hour free parking is available in the Chase McEachern Way lot and the Maple Avenue Central parking lot until the Dunlop Street construction is done.
Parking receipts must be printed from the machines and displayed in the vehicle dashboard to be eligible.