Truck rollover spills celery across section of Highway 400
A massive cleanup got underway on Highway 400 after a truck hauling celery overturned, spilling the stalks across the busy roadway.
According to provincial police, the truck rolled over south of Highway 9 in Aurora.
The section of Highway 400 was closed for much of the day for the extensive cleanup.
A truck rolls onto its side, spilling celery onto Highway 400 in Aurora, Ont., on Tues., Oct. 3, 2023. (Source: OPP)
"Patience is appreciated," police noted.
Police say no injuries were reported. There is no word on any charges at this point.
Highway 400 in Aurora is reopened after a truck rollover spilled celery onto the southbound lanes on Tues., Oct. 3, 2023. (Source: OPP)
The area was reopened shortly before 5 p.m.
The cause of the rollover has not been provided.
