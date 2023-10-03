Barrie

    • Truck rollover spills celery across section of Highway 400

    A massive cleanup got underway on Highway 400 after a truck hauling celery overturned, spilling the stalks across the busy roadway.

    According to provincial police, the truck rolled over south of Highway 9 in Aurora.

    The section of Highway 400 was closed for much of the day for the extensive cleanup. 

    A truck rolls onto its side, spilling celery onto Highway 400 in Aurora, Ont., on Tues., Oct. 3, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    "Patience is appreciated," police noted.

    Police say no injuries were reported. There is no word on any charges at this point.

    Highway 400 in Aurora is reopened after a truck rollover spilled celery onto the southbound lanes on Tues., Oct. 3, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    The area was reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

    The cause of the rollover has not been provided.

