Truck driver backs into Trent Severn Waterway
A transport truck is submerged into the Trent Severn Waterway on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. (submitted)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 4:39PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 17, 2018 5:26PM EDT
Police say it was driver error that caused a transport truck to back into the Trent Severn Waterway on Wednesday afternoon.
According to officers, the driver was backing the big rig up to deliver a load and ended up backing into a boat launch, going directly into the frigid water.
The back-end of the truck was completely submerged, with only the front portion still above water.
The fire department was able to contain a small amount of grease and oil that went into the water near the Big Chute Marina.
The Ministry of the Environment was notified and say they will follow-up if necessary.
Crews were able to remove the truck from the waterway.
There is no word of any charges.