

CTV Barrie





Police say it was driver error that caused a transport truck to back into the Trent Severn Waterway on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officers, the driver was backing the big rig up to deliver a load and ended up backing into a boat launch, going directly into the frigid water.

The back-end of the truck was completely submerged, with only the front portion still above water.

The fire department was able to contain a small amount of grease and oil that went into the water near the Big Chute Marina.

The Ministry of the Environment was notified and say they will follow-up if necessary.

Crews were able to remove the truck from the waterway.

There is no word of any charges.