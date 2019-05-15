

CTV Barrie





High water levels and unsafe boating conditions have forced Parks Canada to delay the start of the navigation season along the Trent-Severn Waterway.

The locks were scheduled to open to boating traffic on Friday, but Parks Canada decided to postpone the opening one week because of the elevated water flows.

Parks Canada says any water-based activities are also discouraged.

Officials say the closure will ensure boater safety and help mitigate shoreline erosion and property damage.

In a release Parks Canada says it will “diligently continue to make adjustments to water flows in order to restore safe conditions in preparation for the navigation season.”

The canal’s lock stations will be open to land-based visitors on Friday.

The Trent-Severn Waterway is expected to open to boat traffic on May 24.